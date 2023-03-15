



A landslide in the Cértag bridge sector, in the Gualaceo canton, left one person dead on the afternoon of this Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

The ECU 911 Austro reported that it received the alert at 16:21. Immediately dispatched personnel from the Gualaceo Fire Department who came with a rescue vehicle and an ambulance.

According to the preliminary report, the staff found one person deceased due to a landslide that affected a home.

Relief units carry out a sweep of the affected area.

Information in development