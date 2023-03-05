ELAC INTRODUCES NEW VARRO SUBWOOFER SERIES

Subwoofers are the best way to add bass to an existing music system. The loudspeaker specialist from Kiel ELAC has now presented a whole series of bass cubes for this purpose. Seven different models in the new VARRO series offer bass extensions for every need and requirement.

The VARRO lineup is divided into three “sub-series”: Premium (3 models), Reference (2 models) and Dual Reference (2 models). Prices start at 749 euros for the PS250 model and go up to 2,799 euros for the top model DS1200. Here is an overview:

PREMIUM Serie:

Consists of the models PS250-BK, PS350-BK and PS500-BK, which differ in dimensions, amplifier power and size of the speaker chassis. A 10″, 12″ or 15″ chassis with generous magnet systems in a bass reflex housing is used. Driven by amplifiers in BASH technology with 250 W, 350 W or 500 W. Functionality, such as automatic calibration and ease of use, is made possible by control via the ELAC SubControl 3.0 app.

REFERENCE Serie:

The two models RS500-B and RS700-B of the Reference series are characterized, among other things, by the new surrounds of the 10″ and 12″ loudspeaker chassis in HEX technology, which are intended to ensure greater linear excursion and less compression. The closed housings are made of 30 mm thick MDF. 500W or 700W strong BASH amplifiers are used for amplification. It is operated via the ELAC SubControl 3.0 app and of course there is also an automatic calibration function here.

DUAL REFERENCE Serie:

The models DS1000-GB and DS1200-GB of the Dual Reference Series are characterized by the equipment features of the Reference Series, but also each offer two chassis in HEX technology, which are installed opposite each other in an impulse-compensating arrangement. This eliminates mechanical forces in the closed housing made of 36 mm thick MDF. The two 10″ and 12″ drivers are driven by 1000 W and 1200 W bash amps.

All new ELAC-Subwoofer are available from the end of March 2023. The website is currently not updated.

+ + + + + + + + + +

ELAC AGAIN: COMPACT LOUDSPEAKER VELA BS 404 OFFICIALLY PRESENTED

At the North German HiFi Days two weeks ago, visitors to the ELAC room already had the opportunity to see and hear the new BS404 high-end compact loudspeakers. ELAC has now officially “launched” the loudspeakers.

The BS404 are the last building block in ELAC’s VELA speaker series and are a step up from the smaller BS403. In addition to an elegant appearance with the VELA-typical base with integrated bass reflex opening, the loudspeakers should offer an outstanding size-to-performance ratio, the manufacturer promises. In fact, as only briefly heard in passing at the show, it was extremely promising, as the BS404s offered a body and bass not commonly associated with two-way speakers of this size. – As I said: promising.

Like its siblings, the trapezoidal housing of the BS404 is available in high-gloss white, black or in a pretty real wood veneer, which, however, costs a little more. The VELA BS 404 is equipped with a 180 mm woofer with a generously dimensioned drive system, while the design of the bass reflex system is responsible for a deep, sovereign performance in the bass range. The membrane’s AS-XR technology is designed to ensure, through a perfect balance of stiffness and internal damping, that the midrange is also projected into the room with great detail at all times and that the transition to the tweeter is perfect. The latter is of course transmitted by an ELAC proprietary JET tweeter of the latest (fifth) generation.

A slightly higher directivity in the midrange compared to the smaller sister model BS 403 should support the localization and define the events on stage in rooms with a high proportion of diffuse sound more clearly.

The ELAC VELA BS404, available from March, costs 3,198 euros/pair in high-gloss black or white. The variant with wood veneer costs 3,398/pair.

+ + + + + + + + + +

CAYIN N7 HIGH RESOLUTION PLAYER: THE IPOD FOR GOURMETS

The iPod has revolutionized the world of mobile music reinforcement like only the Walkman before it. But the two share the same fate, have been overtaken by progress and thus become obsolete. Today, the smartphone serves as a music carrier or it is simply streamed online.

Nevertheless, there are users who would like to enjoy their own accumulated digital music on the go, like they would from an iPod, without being forced to go online or technology that would limit the sound. Only with better sound. Some manufacturers have specialized in this need and offer iPod-like devices, which, however, are equipped with high-quality converters and, above all, complex analogue output stages.

At first glance, the Cayin N7 looks like an Android smartphone, but it is consistently designed for music playback. Its audio architecture is based on a 1-bit DSD DAC in a discrete, fully balanced circuit. This requires differential inputs and differential outputs. In this case L+, L-, R+, R- are required. Cayin uses this structure for DAC, LPF (Low Pass Filter) and headphone amplifier in the N7 for the first time in a player of this type.

After numerous attempts, the Cayin developers decided on a symmetrical class A push-pull amplifier circuit based on dual bipolar transistors for the discrete LPF. The headphone amplifier itself is based on a 4-channel circuit with a low-noise JFET (Junction Gate Field Effect Transistor) as the differential input stage and BJT (Bipolar Junction Transistor) as the amplifier and output stage. According to Cayin, interference was reduced to a minimum and a new level of quality was achieved in the processing of audio signals and their playback.

The complete technical details are too extensive for the TechTicker. Further technical information can be found on the product page. You can imagine that this effort has its price – especially since such devices are not manufactured in millions of units. The Cayin N7 has an RRP of 2,298 euros. For the introduction, the DAP is available until March 5th. in the Cayin-Shop available for 2098 euros.

+ + + + + + + + + +

PRO-JECT INTRODUCES TWO NEW SPECIAL EDITION TURNTABLES

Pro-Ject has a huge range of turntables. In order to meet special tastes and the desire for a more individual touch, the manufacturer is now launching the new Debut PRO White Edition and X8 Special Edition.

The Pro-Ject Debut PRO White Edition is a limited special edition of the well-known Debut PRO, completely in snow white – even the preset 2M cartridge comes in a matching color, as does the new one-piece 8.6” aluminum tonearm. The RRP for the Pro-Ject Debut PRO White Edition is 799 euros.

The Pro-Ject X8 Special Edition draws attention with an extraordinary metallic finish and comes with a preset MC cartridge, the Ortofon Quintet Black. The X8 is a real high-end solution with important technical features of the Xtension 9 and 10 models. The RRP for the Pro-Ject X8 Special Edition including the Ortofon Quintet Black MC cartridge is 2,599 euros.

+ + + + + + + + + +

CAMBRIDGE AUDIO LIMITED CX BLACK SERIES

Kind of funny: there really is no shortage of black hi-fi devices. In addition to silver tones, black is part of the standard repertoire of pretty much every manufacturer. – Just not with Cambridge Audio. For the British, everything has been geared towards “Lunar Grey” for a long time, which is quite similar to Apple’s “Space Grey”. Black or silver components were recently not on offer.

But apparently black is popular enough to discourage some interested parties from buying the Cambridge components. – No black, no deal, so to speak. The British are now countering this with a limited special edition of the CX series in black.

The two integrated amplifiers CXA61 and CXA81 as well as the multi-network player CXN V2 and the CD player CXC will be available in a black housing version from March 2023. Each model is limited to 1000 pieces. Technically and sonically, everything remains the same. The prices are identical for the black version and the still available “Lunar Grey” version, but have been partially adjusted.

Integrated amplifier CXA 61: 899 euros

Integrated amplifier CXA 81: 1199 euros

Network player CXN (V2): 999 euros

CD drive CXC: 599 euros