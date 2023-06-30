Barcelona qualifies for the ‘Play Offs’ of the Copa Sudamericana by drawing 2-2 against Cerro Porteño

The Barcelona of Guayaquil drew 2-2 on the night of this Thursday, June 29, 2023, against Cerro Buenos Aires.

With this result, Barcelona qualifies for the ‘Play Off’ of the Copa Sudamericana for being third in group C of the Copa Libertadores.

The match valid for the sixth date of the Copa Libertadores 2023 was played at the Monumental stadium.

Janner Corozo and Jonatan Bauman scored for the ‘bullfighters’.

El Ídolo was losing 2-0 at the end of the first half, but in the second half they managed to even things out and qualified on goal difference for the Copa Sudamericana.

