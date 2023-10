The parliamentary group leader of the Left in the Bundestag, Bartsch, described Sahra Wagenknecht’s planned founding of a new party as wrong and irresponsible. Bartsch said on Deutschlandfunk that in the end right-wing and conservative forces would clap, because the fact that Wagenknecht would found a “left-wing” party was a question mark.

20.10.2023

