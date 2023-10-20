Verstappen gets the best time in Austin training

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen is not letting up even after his early World Cup triumph. The Red Bull star set the fastest time in the only training session for the USA Grand Prix in Austin on Friday. Monegasque Charles Leclerc came second on the race track in Texas in a Ferrari ahead of record world champion Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes.

Verstappen had already won his third title in a row in Qatar almost two weeks ago. Red Bull is also already world constructors’ champion. For Verstappen, the end of the season is still about possible records such as the most Grand Prix victories in a season. The Dutchman has won 14 of the 17 races this year; his record from last year is 15 successes.

Reuters/Kaylee Greenlee Beal

Before the main race at the Circuit of the Americas, Formula 1 will run a sprint on Sunday night (00:00 a.m. CEST). It is the fifth of six of these races this season, which have been shortened to around 100 kilometers.

US Grand Prix in Austin

Free practice: 1. Max Verstappen NED Red Bull 1:35.912 2. Charles Leclerc MON Ferrari + 0.156 3. Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes 0.281 4. Sergio Perez MEX Red Bull 0.300 5. Kevin Magnussen DEN Haas 0.560 6. George Russell GBR Mercedes 0.562 7. Alexander Albon THA Williams 0.580 8. Carlos Sainz ESP Ferrari 0.621 9. Nico Hülkenberg GER Haas 0.790 10. Pierre Gasly FRA Alpine 0.793 11. Logan Sargeant USA Williams 1.075 12. Esteban Ocon FRA Alpine 1.154 13. Yuki Tsunoda JPN AlphaTauri 1.192 14. .Daniel Ricciardo AUS AlphaTauri 1,240 15. Lando Norris GBR McLaren 1,344 16. Zhou Guanyu CHN Alfa Romeo 1,506 17. Valtteri Bottas FIN Alfa Romeo 1,605 18. Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin 1,928 19. Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren 2,508 20. Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin 4,028

