Gaza, the “protectorate” and the aims of Arab countries in the void of Palestinian leadership – Corriere TV

The wait for the passage of humanitarian convoys through the Rafah crossing and the preparations for the Israeli ground offensive

Gaza is waiting for aid, Israeli troops are ready for a ground offensive, the world is wondering about the possible developments of the Middle Eastern crisis and the future of the Strip. And the shadow of the regional powers lies over the void of Palestinian leadership. An excerpt from the live broadcast of 19 October with the correspondents and signatures of the «Corriere della Sera».

October 20, 2023 – Updated October 20, 2023, 7:08 pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

Share this: Facebook

X

