Undertaker’s banners in Novi Sad against the management of FK Partizan | Sports

Partizan fans protested against the administration

Source: Milutin Vujičić/MONDO

Partizan fans protested against the club’s management even before the start of the derby against Vojvodina at the “Karađorđe” stadium in Novi Sad. They highlighted the message “Management outside” and hung it on the fence of the south stand, where visiting fans are traditionally placed in the home of Vojvodina.

Source: Milutin Vujčić/MONDO

After that, the Grobari displayed a banner addressed to the host, and on the occasion of the Crvena Zvezda – Vojvodina game from last weekend, in which the Novi Sad players rested part of the starting line-up between the European matches against Apoel: “”Against Zvezda, we rest the players, so that they can play stronger against Partizan”.

Source: MONDO/ Milutin Vujičić

The stadium in Novi Sad was very full for the derby from the start, so the western stand was sold out, and there were few free seats in the eastern stand. Three days after elimination from Europe, Vojvodina fans came to support the team, just as Partizan fans arrived in “Serbian Athens” in large numbers and were with Igor Duljaj’s team. In this way, they responded to the coach’s call to provide support and they did so with a loud applause at his expense when he went to the track before the match, on his way to the bench.

After this match, Partizan will only think about Europe visiting Sabah in Azerbaijan on Thursday at 6 pm, and they will start that trip on Wednesday.

