Cancel Sky/WOW: How to end your subscription with just a few clicks

Given the many streaming services on the market, it’s easy to lose track. Getty Images

A normal monthly subscription to WOW – formerly Sky – can be canceled every month until the last day of the term.

You can find the cancellation button on the WOW website with just a few clicks.

If you have booked your subscription through another provider, you must cancel it there too.

Who doesn’t know it: you really want to watch this series and subscribe to a new streaming provider. At some point, subscriptions and monthly expenses start piling up – it’s high time to sort them out. Do you have a WOW subscription that you no longer need? Here you can find out how you can cancel the streaming service formerly known as Sky within a very short time.

Read too

Netflix costs: This is how much you currently pay for a Netflix subscription

Cancel Sky / WOW – you have to observe these deadlines

In June 2022, the pay channel Sky renamed its streaming service Sky Ticket to WOW. Content from the regular Sky program can be subscribed to via this service. WOW offers three different categories that you can subscribe to individually or together. There is a subscription for series, one for films and series and an offer for live sports. As a new customer, you currently pay around 30 euros per month for the combined subscription.

Is the subscription over your head? All offers can usually be canceled promptly without any problems. You can only cancel after this period has expired if you have taken out a discounted six or twelve month subscription. With a normal monthly subscription, however, cancellation is possible every month up to the last day of the term. For example, a subscription that was taken out on October 1st would have to be canceled by October 31st – otherwise it will be extended by one month.

Read too

The Sex Education house is for sale for millions – this is what it really looks like

This is how you cancel your WOW subscription

WOW – formerly Sky – canceling your subscription is quicker than brushing your teeth. About the WO’s websiteYou can cancel all subscriptions with just a few clicks. However, if you have subscribed to different offers, you must unsubscribe from each one individually. By the way, your WOW account will remain active despite cancellation.

Go to your account overview. Select the “My Subscriptions” section. Click “Cancel Subscription” under the subscription you want to cancel. Cancellation button: Contracts must be able to be canceled with a click

The Fair Consumer Contracts Act came into force in July 2022. In addition to limiting contract periods, it also requires companies to have a clearly designated “cancel button” on the website. Using this cancellation button, as it is colloquially known, customers should be able to cancel subscriptions and contracts with a longer term (long-term obligations) with just a few clicks.

This regulation covers both online and offline contracts, such as mobile phone contracts, streaming service subscriptions or gym memberships. However, notice periods also apply when canceling online. If no other termination date is chosen, the contract usually ends at the earliest possible date.

Read too

Spotify is becoming more expensive: This is how much you will have to pay for your subscription in the future

Booked a WOW subscription through another provider? This is how you quit

Other providers such as Amazon, o2 or Telekom offer the option to book WOW (formerly Sky) as part of their program. Such a subscription cannot be canceled directly via WOW. There you will find a link to the o2 or Telekom portal under “My Account”, where you can cancel the booking. A WOW subscription booked through Amazon can be canceled on the mail order company’s website under “Memberships & Subscriptions”.

Since July 2023, WOW has been offering a new subscription model: WOW Premium offers a few advantages over the standard subscription introduced at the same time for a slightly higher price. These include better picture and sound quality, but also no additional advertising and parallel streaming. If you have chosen it, the premium option will remain active until you have canceled all WOW subscriptions – then WOW Premium will automatically end at the earliest possible date.

joke

Share this: Facebook

X

