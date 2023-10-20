Strengthen your immune system in autumn | Gesundheit-Aktuell.de

The combination of overheated and poorly ventilated rooms inside and wet and cold outside makes us sick. Pathogens have an easy time of it under these conditions. As the darkness and dreary weather increase, most people stop their sporting activities in the great outdoors. Especially in autumn, the body is extremely vulnerable to illness due to the weather. Strong physical training can increase this even further due to a weakening of the immune system.

In order to get through the fall and winter fit and healthy, the immune system should be actively strengthened. Under no circumstances should exercise be avoided, as it is one of the most important supports for a well-functioning immune system. Regular, gentle endurance exercise in the fresh air strengthens the body’s defenses and also increases their functionality. This allows the body to react more quickly to invading germs. Less strenuous but very health-promoting are walks and hikes to get the respiratory system used to the cold air.

In order to find a balanced workout for our body, it should be a mixture of training and stress, recovery and relaxation, stretching and a wholesome, vitamin-rich diet. In autumn you need a lot of fresh fruit and vegetables, which contain vitamins and minerals that are needed for defense and to be able to fight germs. You should also consume enough zinc because this mineral activates the phagocytes and supports the formation of antibodies.

Taking a sauna regularly not only strengthens the immune system, but also purifies the body, keeps the circulation going, has an antispasmodic effect on the respiratory tract and increases the regeneration of the respiratory mucous membranes.

Massages, on the other hand, relax the body, mind and soul, increasing blood circulation, increasing the supply of oxygen and nutrients to the cells, calming and stimulating the nervous system, regulating the tension of the muscles, stimulating blood and lymph circulation and also stabilizing the contribute to the immune system.

Light therapy also relaxes the mind and soul through the increased release of the happy substance “endorphin”. Various radiation sources can be used therapeutically for treatment with light. The killing (bactericidal) effect of bacteria is attributed to light. This stimulates the body’s production of pain inhibitors, stimulates the pituitary gland and the immune system and reduces high blood pressure. Above all, artificial radiation also increases psychological well-being.

So that the mucous membranes of the nose, throat and eyes are always well moistened and germs can be repelled, sufficient fluid intake (preferably herbal tea, mineral water or juice) should not be ignored.

Dry heating air in your home or office will make you sick more quickly. For this reason, remember to ventilate regularly.

In order to stimulate blood circulation in the skin, alternating showers are recommended, because the cold viruses have difficulty settling on the mucous membranes if the vessels are well supplied with blood.

Continue to give yourself enough recovery time and enough sleep, as a rested body can react faster and better to viruses and bacteria.

Last but not least, you should promote general mental and physical well-being through lots of laughter, as this is still the best support for the immune system.

