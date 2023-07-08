Based in San Salvo and Ermione motor ship, Arta strengthens controls – Abruzzo

New premises for the sub-provincial district, Marsilio inaugurates

(ANSA) – SAN SALVO, JULY 07 – It will take care of the control of emissions into the atmosphere of the six large companies located in the area, in the largest industrial area of ​​Abruzzo, also responding to the need to increase personnel to be allocated to the activities of safeguarding and environmental protection: this is the operational headquarters of Arta, the Regional Agency for Environmental Protection, in the sub-provincial district of San Salvo (Chieti), whose new premises were inaugurated in the presence of the president of the Abruzzo Region Marco Marsilio. For the industrial area between Vasto and San Salvo, Arta carries out about 60 monthly continuous monitoring reports. “In this, which is our most peripheral location, we have engineers, biologists, geologists, chemists available, capable of carrying out the best procedures for the authorization processes that will be presented to our offices” explained the director of Arta Abruzzo Maurizio Dionisio. The district will also be the new territorial headquarters of “Abruzzo region of well-being”.



Marsilio reached San Salvo starting from the tourist port of Vasto (Chieti) on board the motorship Ermione. “I thank Arta Abruzzo for having put the Ermione motor vessel back to full efficiency – he said – Purchased in the 90s, it had remained unused for a very long period. Today it represents one of our strengths in support of research and analyzes to verify quality of our waters and the health of our sea. A hull so efficient that even Molise and the Marches have asked to be able to use it under an agreement”.



It is an oceanographic vessel equipped with state-of-the-art instruments for carrying out chemical-physical, microbiological and biological monitoring of marine waters; studies on the geomorphological evolution of the seabed and on coastal dynamics; feasibility studies and environmental impact of maritime works.



Among the activities carried out with the use of the Ermione motor vessel: Framework Directive on Marine Strategy for the three-year period 2021-2023, support to Arpa Molise for water monitoring activities in the marine stretch in front of the regional coast as part of marine monitoring projects -Coastal and Marine Strategy. (HANDLE).



news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

