Baum fell in Carinthia on a passing car

On Thursday around 8:30 p.m., a woman (30) drove her car north on Packer Straße (B 70) through the Twimberger Graben in the Wolfsberg district. When the woman was about 700 meters from a junction, she collapsed due to the heavy rain about 15 meters high tree over the road and on the passing car at that time.

Miraculously, the 30-year-old was not injured in the accident. There was serious damage to the car.

The scene of the accident was completely closed until the tree was recovered by the fire brigade and it was difficult to pass until the accident vehicle was recovered. In addition to the police, the volunteer fire brigades Twimberg, Frantschach and Theissenegg were deployed.

