Leonardo Bonucci: Juventus kicks out club legend on vacation

Fußball Leonardo Bonucci

Juventus throws his club legend out on vacation

Status: 09:31 a.m. | Reading time: 2 minutes

No longer in the Juventus squad: European champion Leonardo Bonucci

Source: dpa/Tom Weller

It’s an undignified end for the club legend. Juventus Turin no longer plans with Leonardo Bonucci. After 502 games, the Italian record champions parted ways with their captain. According to a media report, the separation was bitter.

According to a media report, the Italian European champion Leonardo Bonucci has surprisingly been excluded from the squad by his club Juventus Turin. Those responsible for the record champions informed the 36-year-old captain of this decision during his vacation in Tuscany, as reported by the “Gazzetta dello Sport”. Former Schalke player Weston McKennie, who was last loaned to Leeds United, and former Gladbacher Denis Zakaria should also no longer be part of the squad for the coming season.

According to the report, central defender Bonucci should no longer be allowed to train with the team. The 121-time national player is no longer taking part in the planned trip to the USA. A year before the end of his contract in 2024, the veteran must now look for a new club in order to secure the hoped-for nomination for the EM 2024 in Germany with match practice. The Brazilian Danilo is said to be the new captain at Juve.

also read

Sustainable muscle building

Bonucci has played for Juventus since 2010, with a break from 2017 to 2018 when he played for AC Milan. Both in the club and in the Italian national team, he was a top performer and regular player for a long time. Last season, the 36-year-old only played a supporting role at Juve under coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Bonucci has lost his regular place in the national team

Even in the national team, the defender was no longer undisputed. In 2021, when the Italians won the European Championship, he formed the central defense together with captain Giorgio Chiellini, who was two years his senior, and played a major role in the success. Chiellini left Juve last year for Los Angeles FC in the United States. He also ended his career in the national team in 2022.

Here you will find content from Twitter

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

Bonucci made a total of 502 appearances for Juventus, scoring 37 goals. In all of these games, the tough central defender saw only one red and one yellow-red card.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

