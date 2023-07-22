Home » Bavarian Nordic Provides Update on RSV Vaccine Program
Bavarian Nordic Provides Update on RSV Vaccine Program

Phase 3 study failed to meet one of the success criteria of the primary objective

RSV program to be discontinued

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 22, 2023 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) today announced that its Phase 3 clinical trial of MVA-BN RSV, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine
candidate for adults ≥60 years of age did not meet all the primary endpoints of preventing lower respiratory tract disease (LRTD) from RSV.

The final study results showed that the vaccine candidate had a 59% efficacy in preventing at least 2 pre-defined LRTD symptoms meeting one of the efficacy criteria of the study. However, when
measuring more severe LRTD based on at least 3 pre-defined symptoms, the vaccine candidate only demonstrated a 42.9% efficacy and missed the co-primary endpoint of the study.

