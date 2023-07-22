Home » Nhrada for Schick: Leverkusen brought in the Nigerian Boniface
Nhrada for Schick: Leverkusen brought in the Nigerian Boniface

Nhrada for Schick: Leverkusen brought in the Nigerian Boniface

Boniface transferred from the Belgian team Royale Union Saint-Gilloise, which he helped to nine goals in the last league season. He scored a total of 17 goals in the season. In his current role, he had a contract until 2026.

According to German media, Leverkusen paid 16 million euros (385 million crowns) for him, with bonuses that could rise to 20 million euros.

We watched him for a while. With his performance in the match against them, he completely confirmed the good impression. It’s a modern spike tank that anyone can play against. Fights with him are a challenge for all defenders, Bayer sports editor Simon Rolfes said of the 189-centimeter-tall Boniface, who lost to a 1:1 draw in the fresh Europa League quarter-final between the two teams. In the end, Leverkusen celebrated the promotion thanks to a 4:1 victory in the return, which was completed by Adam Hloek.

