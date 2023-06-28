Home » Bavarian police orchestra plays in the Burggarten
Bavarian police orchestra plays in the Burggarten

Bavarian police orchestra plays in the Burggarten

This time the audience is asked for voluntary donations. The money will benefit young musicians from Wels. Thanks to the benefit concert, which starts at 8 p.m., they can look forward to a new flugelhorn.

The Bavarian Police Orchestra, with 45 trained professional musicians, plays up to 50 benefit concerts a year for social, charitable and cultural purposes. Today’s program includes the concert overture by Richard Strauss.

