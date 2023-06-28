Home » Schillaci: ‘I’m looking for at least three billion for public health’
He defends the public system and gets nervous in the face of accusations of favoritism towards private individuals. “Neither I nor any other government official has ever said we want to privatize healthcare.” Health Minister Orazio Schillaci explains that more money is needed for the national health system. In the meantime, they are used to pay staff better, but that’s not all. For the first time he also ventures an estimate of how much it would take to strengthen the national health fund (today at around 130 million…

