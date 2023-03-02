Home News Bayern Munich coach gets a penalty
On February 18, the football clubs Bayern Munich and Borussia Mönchengladbach played against each other. Borussia Mönchengladbach won 3-2. In the game, a Bayern Munich player received a red card. The Bayern Munich coach found the referee’s decision wrong. Nagelsmann was still angry after the game. He was loud and spoke badly about the referees.

Nagelsmann later apologized. He said: Emotions are part of sport. Still, what I said was wrong. A sports court has decided: Nagelsmann still gets a penalty. The coach now has to pay 50,000 euros. But he was also lucky. He can still be there for the next game. Sometimes the coaches get a ban too. That means they are not allowed to be with their team for some games.

