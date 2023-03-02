The General Office of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress held a briefing on the deputies to the National People’s Congress in Beijing to prepare for the first meeting of the 14th National People’s Congress

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, March 1. The General Office of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress held a briefing on the deputies to the National People’s Congress in Beijing at the Great Hall of the People on March 1, making necessary preparations for the deputies to attend the first session of the 14th National People’s Congress.

Liu Junchen, deputy secretary-general of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, briefed on the work of the 13th National People’s Congress and its Standing Committee and the preliminary work arrangements for 2023.

Liu Junchen said that the 13th National People’s Congress and its Standing Committee adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, closely follow the major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, and closely follow the people’s expectations for a better life. We hope that we will closely follow the needs of advancing the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities, perform our duties in accordance with the law, take responsibility, promote the construction of the constitutional system and the implementation of the constitution to achieve historic achievements, constantly improve the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics with the constitution as the core, and strengthen the people’s congress. Supervise rigidity and effectiveness, comprehensively deepen and expand representative work, and make important contributions to the development of the party and the country.

According to reports, in the past five years, the Thirteenth National People’s Congress and its Standing Committee have passed constitutional amendments, enacted 47 laws, revised 111 laws, issued one legal interpretation, and passed 52 decisions on legal issues and major issues; Approved the “14th Five-Year Plan” and the 2035 long-term goal outline, listened to and reviewed 182 supervisory work reports and other reports, inspected the implementation of 30 laws and decisions, conducted 11 special inquiries, 33 special investigations, and approved 36 treaties. New progress and new results have been achieved in all aspects of work.

The heads of the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Finance reported to the representatives the implementation of the 2022 national economic and social development plan, the implementation of the central budget and financial work in 2022, and the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate and relevant departments of the State Council submitted written reports . Relevant reports will be sent to all deputies through the information platform of the National People’s Congress for their reference before attending the congress.

This briefing will take the form of a combination of on-site meetings and video conferences, and deputies to the National People’s Congress outside Beijing will watch in real time through video.