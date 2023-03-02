This Friday, March 3, downtown Buenos Aires, more specifically in the May Plazawill be covered by the social mobilizations that most criticize the Government, Picket Unit, which will hold a plenary in order to determine new protest actions. The event will take place from 10 in the morning and will bring together more than 5 thousand delegates from all the provinces.

The slogans of the activity that will lead Libres del Sur, the Polo Obrero, the MST Teresa Vive and the Coordinator for Social Change, among other groups, go through “work and wages, against hunger and poverty, down with adjustment and out the IMF”. Before the consultation of PROFILESilvia Saravia, national territorial coordinator of Libres del Sur, anticipated that there will be a debate on which path to take, after months in which they took to the streets, and camped on July 9, before the decision of the Ministry of Social Development to suspend to beneficiaries of Potenciar Trabajo who did not validate data.

“We are going to take to the plenary session of the Piquetero Unit various proposals to carry out in the coming months. These are actions that are being debated within the spaces that make up the Unit. From Libres del Sur we are going to propose camps with a longer duration of hours and days and a federal march ”, warned the social reference.

In several ears of representatives of organizations, the words of the Head of State on the economic and social situation resonate with annoyance. For Saravia, what Fernández mentioned goes through “one more demonstration that the political class is very far from understanding what happens to the majority of people.” And he explained why they compare Fernández with Macri: “The data that they raised as positive and growth is not reflected in the improvement in the quality of life of the people in the neighborhoods. It looked more like a macrismo speech. That growth that they say is not at the service of improving the quality of life of Argentines ”, he added.

The defense of Tolosa Paz

The official defended the validation process where 1,265,000 holders from all over the country carried it out in the times stipulated by the Ministry and highlighted: “we are going to make a transformation that allows us to be certain, because it is not only to manage the public with responsibility that it deserves, but it is also the possibility of reaching those of us who did not reach it with this money”.

And the minister added: “Belliboni and the Piquetera Unit were very accustomed from 2015 to 2019 to bending the wrist of someone who was sitting in the Ministry of Social Development of the Nation. I think that what they don’t understand now is that not only political decisions have changed, but fundamentally the decision to reach the most vulnerable in Argentina”.

Criticism of the pickets

Tolosa Paz once again criticized the attitude and political use of the Piquetero Unit for the blockades in the streets: “It really makes me very sad to see that Argentina where a sector of the Piquetero Unit to do politics and to position itself in an electoral year uses the poorest people, even against their own interests. The picket is not the consideration of Strengthen Work. Extortion is not the consideration of Strengthening Work. Taking the boys and girls to camp on July 9, 4-year-olds, babies with their mothers, is not the consideration of Strengthening Work”.

“I continue to invite you to all this effort to mobilize, to pay for buses, to camp, to use chemical toilets and to try to do what they did in the previous government, which is extortion, to continue abusing organizations that do politics with poverty and with the money of the national State that comes from paying the taxes of all Argentines who want us to be responsible for the use of that money”.