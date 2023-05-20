BBL: Baskets Bonn give Niners Chemnitz no chance again – basketball – sport

Chemnitz is causing problems for Bonn

Unlike in the first game, however, the guests made it difficult for the co-favorite for the title at the beginning. The Niners defended much more intensively and were also able to assert themselves under the basket more often in attack. But Bonn could rely on being better cast individually. After a little more than five minutes, the Baskets were leading 13:9, having just been behind 6:9.

It was the phase in which Bonn increasingly took control. And this despite the fact that top player TJ Shorts had problems finding his way into his game. In the three previous games against Chemnitz, the 25-year-old scored a total of 78 points and in the first playoff match it was 17 points. In the first quarter, however, Shorts were more likely to lose possession – and despite this, his team was leading 24:20 after the first ten minutes.

Threesome quota and shorts ensure Baskets advantage

Overall it was a very mixed game with many fouls and mistakes by both sides. In the second section, there was hardly any flow of play at first because the teams kept losing the ball. Bonn could count on one thing though: strength in threes. Javontae Hawkins made it 36:28 (16 th ) with the Baskets’ fifth successful long-range shot in ten attempts. At Chemnitz, the quota at the time was a successful threesome with ten throws.

Otherwise, Bonn was far from its ideal form. And yet the lead continued to grow – also because Shorts had significantly more success with their individual actions in the second quarter. His points eleven and twelve a few seconds before the final siren ensured Bonn’s comfortable 49:40 lead.

scratches convinced on the defensive, Hawkins on the offensive

If there were any doubts at this point that the Baskets would also win the second game of the playoff series, Tuomas Iisalo’s team made sure that the game was shelved immediately after the restart. Bonn started the third quarter with a 7-0 run. In addition to shorts, Leon scratches on the defensive were particularly convincing in this phase. After his fourth foul, the center had to go to the substitutes’ bench (23′).

Bonn’s defense suffered as a result, but the lead didn’t get any smaller – and that was mainly due to Hawkins. With a spectacular dunk, the 29-year-old increased the lead to 65:50. Shortly thereafter he sunk another three and increased his personal score to 20 points (28th). And that in just 17 minutes of use.

Significantly more than one foul per minute

Bonn went into the last quarter with a 71:55 lead – and the baskets easily managed this lead. But a number shows that it was not a glamorous evening. After a little more than 35 minutes, Jonas Richter committed the 50th foul of the game, three players from Bonn had to leave the field prematurely with five offences. With the large number of interruptions, the game had no chance of gaining any great tempo.

In the end, Bonn won easily with 95:78, Hawkins (24 points) and Shorts (19) were the top scorers. Game three will take place next Monday (May 22, 2023, 8:30 p.m.) in Chemnitz. With a win, Bonn can buy the ticket to the semi-finals.