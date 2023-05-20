Vienna Celtic champion for the second time

The Vienna Celtic rugby players are Austrian champions for the second time in their history. The team from Vienna-Atzgersdorf prevailed in the final in Stadlau on Saturday against the former series champion Rugby Donau with 39:14.

Celtic, who were trailing 7-3 for a short time, turned the game against their local rivals from Vienna in their favor with Tries immediately before and shortly after the break. The club, founded in 1978 as the first rugby club in Austria, had previously won the Tiziani Cup for the first time in 2020.