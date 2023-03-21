The president of BBVA, Carlos Torres Villa, assured that the entity achieved solid figures in 2022, while increasing the remuneration of its shareholders. Last year the bank increased the balance of credit granted by 42,000 million euros, 13% more than in 2021. “In 2022 we have helped more than 100,000 families to buy their homes and financed almost half a million SMEs and the self-employed, as well as more than 70,000 larger companies”assured Torres Vila.

Of all BBVA’s achievements in 2022, Vila highlighted the incorporation of more than 11 million new customers around the world. “The rate of attracting new customers has more than doubled compared to five years ago,” he added. This progression is due to BBVA’s determined commitment to digitization, since 55% of new customers arrive through digital channels, compared to 7% five years ago.

“Currently, we reach almost 70 million active customers around the world and we contribute with our main activity, the granting of credit, to satisfy their personal, family and business needs.“, said.

"This is a key role that banks play in society: we boost activity, mobilize savings to turn it into productive investment, and thereby contribute to economic and social growth through the granting of credit."