Home News BBVA Group increased credit portfolio by 13%
News

BBVA Group increased credit portfolio by 13%

by admin
BBVA Group increased credit portfolio by 13%

The president of BBVA, Carlos Torres Villa, assured that the entity achieved solid figures in 2022, while increasing the remuneration of its shareholders. Last year the bank increased the balance of credit granted by 42,000 million euros, 13% more than in 2021. “In 2022 we have helped more than 100,000 families to buy their homes and financed almost half a million SMEs and the self-employed, as well as more than 70,000 larger companies”assured Torres Vila.

Of all BBVA’s achievements in 2022, Vila highlighted the incorporation of more than 11 million new customers around the world. “The rate of attracting new customers has more than doubled compared to five years ago,” he added. This progression is due to BBVA’s determined commitment to digitization, since 55% of new customers arrive through digital channels, compared to 7% five years ago.

Currently, we reach almost 70 million active customers around the world and we contribute with our main activity, the granting of credit, to satisfy their personal, family and business needs.“, said.

Thus, last year the bank increased its credit portfolio by 42,000 million euros, 13% more than in 2021. “In 2022 we have helped more than 100,000 families to buy their homes and financed almost half a million SMEs and the self-employed, as well as more than 70,000 larger companies”. “This is a key role that banks play in society: we boost activity, mobilize savings to turn it into productive investment, and thereby contribute to economic and social growth through the granting of credit.”

You may also like

Haapsalu shooters became Estonian champions

Forest condition report: Only every fifth tree is...

Ecuadorian authorities announce state of emergency after strong...

Commitment to the Amazon River Basin

Rib fracture: Helene Fischer has to postpone the...

Clear sky warm environment for this Tuesday –...

They came to unite people

Israel – Parliament approves return to four evacuated...

Government expects 500,000 visitors to recreational parks at...

Festive bridge of San José left 90 accidents...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy