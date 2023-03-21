The deputy for Nuevas Ideas, Alexia Rivas, responded forcefully to the statements by the president of ARENA, Carlos García Saade, in which Saade assured that security is not eaten and thus demeaning the authorities that work to maintain the new environment of peace in the country.

“Thanks to the new government we can now enter the towns where before we had to pay rent. Today we have the ease of entering without paying extra and grateful to the deputies. Even that has changed now,” were the words of a Salvadoran, who expressed himself through a video that the legislator uploaded to networks. Rivas commented: “Listen to this video so that it is clear to you that for sure people also eat.”

The gangs in El Salvador caused many human and material losses, including economic losses due to extortion and the insecure environment that existed. Now, the Government continues to work so that these criminal groups disappear completely.