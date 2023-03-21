Home News Surely people eat too
News

Surely people eat too

by admin
Surely people eat too
Political class The latest

Mar 20, 2023, 20:41 pm

The deputy for Nuevas Ideas, Alexia Rivas, responded forcefully to the statements by the president of ARENA, Carlos García Saade, in which Saade assured that security is not eaten and thus demeaning the authorities that work to maintain the new environment of peace in the country.

“Thanks to the new government we can now enter the towns where before we had to pay rent. Today we have the ease of entering without paying extra and grateful to the deputies. Even that has changed now,” were the words of a Salvadoran, who expressed himself through a video that the legislator uploaded to networks. Rivas commented: “Listen to this video so that it is clear to you that for sure people also eat.”

The gangs in El Salvador caused many human and material losses, including economic losses due to extortion and the insecure environment that existed. Now, the Government continues to work so that these criminal groups disappear completely.



Next PostThey deny false information about El Almendro school

See also  Monticolo, first time as mayor of Torviscosa: "In my council also two women"

You may also like

Haapsalu shooters became Estonian champions

Forest condition report: Only every fifth tree is...

Ecuadorian authorities announce state of emergency after strong...

Commitment to the Amazon River Basin

Rib fracture: Helene Fischer has to postpone the...

Clear sky warm environment for this Tuesday –...

They came to unite people

Israel – Parliament approves return to four evacuated...

Government expects 500,000 visitors to recreational parks at...

Festive bridge of San José left 90 accidents...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy