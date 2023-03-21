Listen to this article

The last NFL event of the year took place in Phoenix, Arizona, with SuperBowl LVII which saw the Kansas City Chiefs triumph for the third time in their history

The SuperBowl is one of the most important events in the international sport industry, with brands spending even more than 5 million dollars to enter the advertising schedule of the event with 30-second spots. The technical aspect therefore does not represent the only source of interest from the public, who are waiting for this event also to enjoy the surrounding atmosphere, such as the activations that the organizers and partners carry out to actively involve the fans.

In addition to the pure entertainment on the matchday with the game and the traditional Half-time Show which this year brought Rihanna to the State Farm Stadium stage, the hub of the fan engagement was the green lung of the city of Phoenix, Hance Park, where the fan zone of the SuperBowl Experience.

Various activities are promoted by the NFL itself and by the sponsors to give all fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in the context of the event and also try to win tickets to attend the last round of the football season.

Among the arcades set up by partner Doritos where fans could simulate spectacular touchdown dives in Cheetos foam pools, up to the carpool karaoke offered by ElectraMeccanica to showcase the latest model in its line and actively involve fans, the SuperBowl Experience has allowed curious and enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the NFL world and fully experience the atmosphere of joy that this event aims to generate, dictating the evolution agenda of the global Sport Industry for years.

