Liliana Cardona Marín

In recent days it was known that to access the Social Interest Housing subsidy (VIS), applicants must be characterized in Sisbén IV. Well, with institutional advertising: “Do you already have the new Sisbén, the one with letter and number? If you don’t have it, what are you waiting for? Run to update it”, all users were informed that their permanence in the Subsidized Health Regime depends on that.

The issue is that the deadline, according to the advertising piece, is tomorrow, March 5. The neighborhood leaders and presidents of the Boards were making efforts so that no one in their communities lost such a benefit, because the people became anguished at the proximity of the date. They had informed that they would collect the documentation that the video recommended to go to the town halls today to deliver the packages.

Do not panic!

To clarify the situation, Bayron Rojas, administrator of the Sisbén Dosquebradas Office, was consulted, who in this regard reported that “What my colleagues from the Ministry of Health inform me is that there is a directive from the Ministry of Health, which orders granting four months additional information for the processing of the Sisbén survey. On the other hand, in a previous meeting we were informed that the EPS cannot withdraw anyone from the Subsidized Health Regime, until the Sisbén survey process is carried out”.

People on Google can consult ‘my Sisbén level’, there they will find out if they are at level IV, if they appear they do not need to update. If otherwise it appears that you do not have a record, you must take a screenshot and request the survey, because they are not in Sisbén. As Rojas explains: “It turns out that the message they have sent through the networks is not clear enough in terms of common language, regarding who should update the Sisbén. Yesterday morning we had huge lines, because they lack clarity on the subject”.

During the term months

When the person has the application, it serves as a guarantee of permanence in the Subsidized Regime, while he receives the visit in which he will be characterized with Letter Y Number of Sisbén IV and only at that moment, will he know what government benefits he has access to . In the case of the Industrial Municipality, the request is dealt with in one day and the survey is carried out in three months.

“With the application you can ask the Insurance area of ​​the Ministry of Health to maintain the Subsidized Health Regime, until the survey is done,” said the administrator of the Sisbén Dosquebradas Office.

How to apply

The people who must request a survey should not even go to the mayor’s office of Dosquebradas, for example. Just send an email to [email protected] with the subject new survey request and send address, telephone, contact, mail and attach a copy of the identity documents of the entire family nucleus and a copy of a receipt for public services, with which they intend that people do not endure the inclement sun or rains in the rows. For each municipality the procedure may vary.

Given

By changing the program from Sisbén III to IV, the variables that qualify the level of poverty were complemented with others, such as the ability to generate income apart from the physical characteristics of the home.

Outstanding

Sisbén IV was approved through the official document CONPES 3877 of 2016.

New modality of face-to-face attention

Since last February 24, users have been served through pico and ID, a measure that they had to adopt after the high number of requests to access the social programs of the National Government. Office hours are from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and until 3:00 p.m. on Fridays, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for even numbers, while odd numbers are Tuesday and Thursday. It is reported that only heads of household can carry out procedures in this office and must enter unaccompanied.