Captured attacker of a woman in Gigante, Huila

The Police managed to capture the attacker of a woman in the municipality of Gigante, who turned out to be the victim’s uncle.

The subject, in an act of excessive violence, attacked the woman with a ‘bottle spout’ type glass, causing serious injuries to her face. The victim, although she is stable, was transferred to the capital of the department to receive specialized medical attention from a surgeon.

The man was captured by the Police quadrant minutes after the attack and was made available to the Prosecutor’s Office for the crime of personal injury. The rapid intervention of the authorities allowed his capture and now he must face the legal consequences of his actions.

According to the first investigations, the attack occurred in a commercial establishment, where the attacker was and violently attacked his niece with a glass bottle. After the unfortunate incident, the victim was transferred to a hospital, where, surprisingly, the attacker tried to hit her again.

The aggressor must answer for his actions and face the legal consequences that involve assaulting a close relative.

The authorities took the opportunity to remind the community that any form of abuse towards women, be it physical, psychological or verbal, must be reported immediately. Victims or witnesses of any criminal act are urged to call the emergency number 123 to activate attention through the purple patrol, a team specialized in the care and protection of women at risk.

