The Ukrainians showed how they hit the Crimean bridge. The inconspicuous drone can carry up to 300 kg of explosives World | .a week

a report on a new Ukrainian weapon was brought by CNN, which managed to gain access to a top-secret facility where drones are manufactured and tested. The inconspicuous gray boat is just over five meters long and has a low profile to help it slip under enemy fire.

The drone manufacturer, a Ukrainian who, like others involved, requested strict anonymity for security reasons, said they only started developing the drones after the full-scale Russian invasion began. According to him, this is an extremely important weapon, because Ukraine does not have many means in the fight against the naval power that is Russia. This is a purely Ukrainian product, the hull, electronics and software were created by Ukrainians.

The latest version of the drone weighs about a ton, has a range of 800 kilometers and a maximum speed of 80 km/h. These explosive ships were also used in two known operations. The first was the attack on the port of Sevastopol last October. The target was the flagship of the fleet, the cruiser Admiral Makarov. The FORUM 24 newspaper also reported on the attack. A pair of these Ukrainian drones were also supposed to damage and partially disable the Kerch bridge in a recent strike.

Due to their speed and small size, it is difficult for the Russian defense to detect and destroy them. However, their usefulness does not lie only in the ability to hit a ship or building. The Russian fleet previously fired ballistic missiles at Ukraine unhindered and on a large scale. The danger of drone strikes drove her several hundred kilometers away from the coast. This reduced the Russian Navy’s ability to engage targets deeper in the Ukrainian interior.

