Former Boyacá senator Ciro Ramírez Pinzón passed away

At his home in the municipality of Chía, Ciro Ramírez Pinzón, a former senator from Moniquireño, died at the age of 72.

The 72-year-old from Boyacá, who for many years was considered the top leader of the Conservative Party and electoral baron of the Boyacá department party, lost the fight against cancer that he had been facing for several years.

Ramirez Pinzón, who was born 72 years ago in Moniquirá, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1994 and was a Senator of the Republic between 1996 and 2008. He is the father of Ciro Ramirez Cortés, also a senator.

Around 2:00 in the afternoon, the congressman from the Democratic Center confirmed the news through his Twitter account: “Father, we will remember you and love you forever. Thanks for your love. Rest in peace”.

So far, the date and time of his funeral has not been reported.

Source: Boyacá 7 Days

