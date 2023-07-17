Medicine Students at University of La Frontera Receive Scholarships from Grantee Network

Twelve Medicine students at the University of La Frontera have been awarded scholarships from the Network of Grantees. The scholarships, jointly granted by the Medical College, the Traumatology Service of the Hernán Henríquez Aravena Hospital, and the Surgery Service of the Hernán Henríquez Aravena Hospital and the University Surgery Unit, have benefited around 300 students over the years. The award ceremony was attended by scholarship students, university authorities, academics, and doctors representing the recipients. Rector Eduardo Hebel Weiss emphasized the importance of the support, stating that it is an opportunity for the students to give back to society in the future. He also expressed his hope for a broader Network of Grantees to support more careers in the health sciences and other fields at the university.

Dr. Belén Rodríguez Rodríguez, secretary of the Board of Directors of La Araucanía of the Chilean Medical Association, commended the initiative and its support for students pursuing challenging careers in medicine. The scholarships are managed by the Student Aid and Support Coordination of the Student Welfare Division, and they rely on contributions from professional groups and individuals who want to support students at the University of La Frontera. Currently, there are a total of eight scholarships, benefiting over fifty students in 2022 alone.

The recipients of the scholarships expressed their gratitude for the financial support and their commitment to being part of the Grantee Network in the future. Matías Saldivia Rain, a former Medicine intern, highlighted the significance of the economic support and the importance of giving back to the community as professionals. Daniela Santibañez Peña, a sixth-year Medicine intern, expressed her happiness and gratitude for receiving the scholarship and encouraged fellow recipients to remain committed to the network.

Representatives from the Department of Surgery UFRO and the Surgery Service of the Hospital Hernán Henríquez Aravena also expressed their satisfaction with the scholarships and encouraged more colleagues and services to contribute. Dr. Ramón Hernández Navarrete, a traumatologist at the HHHA and UFRO Trauma Service, explained that the initiative started in Traumatology and expanded to include Surgery and the Medical College, with financial support from the teachers and staff. The University has also been supportive of the initiative.

The scholarships were awarded to twelve students across the Surgery Service Hospital Hernán Henríquez Aravena and UFRO Surgery Unit, the Araucanía Guild Association Medical College, and the Traumatology Service of the Hernán Henríquez Aravena Hospital. The recipients were recognized for their dedication and commitment to their studies in the medical field.

The University of La Frontera and the Grantee Network continue to strive for more scholarships and support for students in various fields. The initiative serves as a testament to the importance of investing in the education and future of talented individuals. With the support of professionals and organizations, more students can receive the financial aid they need to pursue their dreams and contribute to society in meaningful ways.

Written by: Fabiola Sánchez Morales

Student Development Directorate

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

