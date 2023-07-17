Home » Alcaraz inadvertently overthrows the Wimbledon cup on live TV – Corriere TV
Alcaraz inadvertently overthrows the Wimbledon cup on live TV – Corriere TV

The long wave of emotion of win for the first time the prestigious Wimbledon tournament cost Carlos Alcaraz a funny curtain on TV. Live with the US broadcaster CNN, the Spanish champion inadvertently overturned the lid of the cup when the two hosts asked him to show it to the cameras. Accident resolved in a few seconds and amidst laughter: once the lid was put back in his place, the tennis player proudly and happily shows the trophy in favor of the camera.

July 17, 2023 – Updated July 17, 2023, 6:40 pm

