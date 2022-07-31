China Economic Net, Hulunbuir, July 28 (Reporter Yang Xiufeng and Zhang Xiangcheng) This is the hometown of Pinus sylvestris, and it is also the largest in Asia and the only contiguous sandy Pinus sylvestris forest belt in my country… In midsummer, “Beautiful China Online Media The “Ecological Tour” interview group walked into the Honghua’erji Pinus sylvestris National Forest Park, which is adjacent to the Ewenki grassland and the Barhu grassland, and is adjacent to the Honghua’erji Pinus sylvestris National Nature Reserve.

Pinus sylvestris is now a national second-class precious protected tree species. It has attracted attention for its unique characteristics such as windbreak and sand fixation, drought resistance, and barren resistance, and has high scientific research and ornamental value.

Honghuaerji Forest District is known as the hometown of Pinus sylvestris. Honghua’erji Pinus sylvestris National Forest Park is located at the western foot of the Daxing’an Mountains and at the southern end of the Ewenki Autonomous Banner in Hulunbuir City, with a total area of ​​6,726 hectares. The flora and fauna, like a gorgeous green barrier, dot the southwest of the Hulunbuir prairie.

According to Geng Qingchun, the head of the forest resources monitoring station of the Honghuaerji Forestry Bureau and a senior engineer, after several generations of forestry people’s efforts to cultivate greenery and protect greenery, the forest resources of Pinus sylvestris have developed rapidly, and the forest coverage rate has also increased by 3% in 1956 rose to 41.66%, achieving continuous growth in both the area and stock of forest resources.