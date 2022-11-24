In order to further create a strong atmosphere for studying, propagating and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the theme exhibition of “Bright Inner Mongolia’s New Journey to Endeavor – Learning, Propagating and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” was sponsored by the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Culture and Tourism Department and undertaken by the Inner Mongolia Exhibition Hall The online exhibition was launched.

The theme exhibition of “Bright Inner Mongolia’s New Journey to Endeavor – Study, Propaganda and Implementation of the Party’s 20th National Congress” is held to implement the spirit of the Fourth Plenary Session of the 11th Party Committee of the Autonomous Region, and continue to study, publicize and implement the party’s 20th National Congress. , guide the broad masses of cadres and the masses to thoroughly study and implement the new goals, new tasks and new requirements put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Party, and fully promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to take root and blossom in Inner Mongolia.

The exhibition includes three units: “Great Achievements in the New Era”, “Holding High the Great Banner” and “Creating New Great Causes”.

The photo exhibition closely revolves around the theme of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and uses many exhibition elements such as pictures and charts, video and video, exhibit models, scene demonstrations, and multimedia inquiries to show the ten years of the new era in an intuitive, vivid and vivid form. The great transformation interprets the goals and tasks and major decision-making arrangements for building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and provides a vivid teaching material for party members, cadres and the masses to study the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in depth.

The exhibition also comprehensively and three-dimensionally presents the fruitful achievements of various undertakings in Inner Mongolia in the past ten years under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee, and shows the specific measures and practical actions of various departments in the region to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The cadres and the masses in the whole district think about one thing and work hard, work hard and forge ahead with a new look and new deeds.

The online exhibition hall is based on red, using more than 200 pictures and charts in total, exhibiting 35 representative exhibit models (sets), designing a large number of partial scenes, and setting up 13 video and multimedia query screens, which can Click to play, and various study materials are placed to create a strong atmosphere of immersive learning and enthusiasm for the audience.

Through the exhibition, the aim is to educate the cadres and masses of all ethnic groups in the region to have a deeper understanding of the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, to achieve the “two maintenances” more consciously and firmly, to be more sincerely grateful to the party, to listen to the party’s words, and to follow the party , Vigorously carry forward the spirit of the Mongolian horse, build a “model autonomous region” in an all-round way, constantly create a new situation for the development of Inner Mongolia, and make new and greater contributions to the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country and the comprehensive promotion of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

After the online exhibition of the theme exhibition “Beautiful Inner Mongolia Endeavors New Journey—Learning, Propagating and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” was launched and improved, an offline physical exhibition will be held in the Inner Mongolia Exhibition Hall in due course.

