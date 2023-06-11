Home » Because he was filming him: a moped thief snatched a cell phone from the hands of a witness
In Thanhoferstraße, the 41-year-old from the Linz-Land district became aware of a 20-year-old man who was pushing a moped around 5 p.m. He was dressed in black long-sleeved clothing, a hood on his head and gloves and a black fanny pack. Since this seemed suspicious to him due to the warm temperatures, the 41-year-old pursued the man. In a park, he observed him jumping around on the moped to start it. The witness filmed the scene with his cell phone.

Localization: Thanhoferstrasse in the Schörgenhub district of Linz

The alleged moped thief noticed this and followed the 41-year-old. Aggressively and insistently, he asked him to delete the cell phone video. Suddenly, the perpetrator gave him a hard push, so he had to take a step back to avoid falling. The attacker snatched the cell phone from the 41-year-old’s hand. He then fled in the direction of Dallingerstrasse and further into a forest. A manhunt has been launched. However, this was negative.

The registered owner of the moped, who had previously parked it with the key plugged in, did not know anything about the theft at this point.

