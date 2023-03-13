Home News Because of the false illusions of the “military regime”, intense anger is sweeping the Algerian street…!!
News

Because of the false illusions of the “military regime”, intense anger is sweeping the Algerian street…!!

by admin
Because of the false illusions of the “military regime”, intense anger is sweeping the Algerian street…!!

Marwan Zniber The Algerian markets have witnessed a great shortage of a number of basic food commodities on the tables of Algerians, primarily milk, vegetable oils and semolina, which have disappeared from the shelves of many commercial stores, especially in large cities, and this recurring and continuous shortage remains, which surprised many, for the majority of Algerians, A lump in the throat, note…

Cet article Because of the false illusions of the “military regime”, intense anger sweeps the Algerian street…!! It is apparu en premier sur OujdaCity.

See also  Tax delegation bill: ok from the Chamber with 322 yes, passes to the Senate: from the land registry to anti-evasion data

You may also like

Your most important dates: Figures from Porsche, Bilfinger,...

No, launching of the Japan Humiliation Diplomatic Countermeasures...

They will intensify operations against the large illegal...

Two Sessions Feature ｜ Converging Power to Write...

The news of the day for Mannheim and...

Chefchaouen begins to create the southern entrance

Goodbye to long lines, the Minister of Transport...

Oscars 2023: “Nothing New in the West” is...

Officially.. Al-Zaki is a coach for Sudan

Real Madrid pronounces itself in the procedure of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy