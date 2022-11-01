Home News Because our signature strike continues
News

Because our signature strike continues

by admin
Because our signature strike continues

The journalists and journalists of the Republic gathered in the assembly last Friday decided not to sign their articles as a form of protest towards the management for the contents and the form in which the new reorganization of the work was communicated.

The strike will be suspended as soon as correct trade union relations are resumed. The signature strike does not directly involve the collaborators, whose solidarity and adhesion is however welcome, and will continue until the requested clarifications are available.

See also  Belluno municipal elections, all preferences and 32 elected in the municipal council

You may also like

Sidera Aurea, videomapping in the Salone to recreate...

Hu Jintao’s departure incident fermented an open letter...

The comprehensive output value of Hunan tea industry...

Seized by a heart attack, he asks for...

National Accounting Professional and Technical Intermediate Qualification Examination...

Electric bike theft: found and returned by two...

Hu Changsheng presided over the video scheduling meeting...

Covid, from 1 November no more vaccination obligations...

The witches dance in Benevento – Natalino Russo

What Meloni said at a press conference on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy