Before the runoff – Güler (CDU) criticizes unfair conditions in the Turkey election campaign

The media landscape standse 90 percent behind President Erdogan – out of conviction or because they fear repression. Güler, whose family is from Turkey, fears that many young people will leave Turkey if Erdogan wins. Dissatisfaction among young people is very high.
Third-placed Ogan recommends Erdogan’s choice
Erdogan and opposition leader Kilicdaroglu will face each other in a runoff tomorrow. In the first ballot two weeks ago, Erdogan was about 4.5 percentage points ahead of Kilicdaroglu. Third-placed ultra-nationalist candidate Ogan has advised his supporters to vote for Erdogan. This is another reason why the President is given the greatest chance of winning.
