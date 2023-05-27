Home » Before the runoff – Güler (CDU) criticizes unfair conditions in the Turkey election campaign
The CDU politician Serap Güler criticizes unequal opportunities in the Turkish election campaign. (IMAGO / Chris Emil JanÃen / IMAGO / Chris Emil Janssen)
The media landscape standse 90 percent behind President Erdogan – out of conviction or because they fear repression. Güler, whose family is from Turkey, fears that many young people will leave Turkey if Erdogan wins. Dissatisfaction among young people is very high.

Third-placed Ogan recommends Erdogan’s choice

Erdogan and opposition leader Kilicdaroglu will face each other in a runoff tomorrow. In the first ballot two weeks ago, Erdogan was about 4.5 percentage points ahead of Kilicdaroglu. Third-placed ultra-nationalist candidate Ogan has advised his supporters to vote for Erdogan. This is another reason why the President is given the greatest chance of winning.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on May 27, 2023.

