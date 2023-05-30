beginning of the Baccalaureate First part – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Baccalaureate First Part (BAC 1) exam started on Tuesday throughout the national territory.

For this first day, the candidates of the A4, C4 and D series faced the French and Civic and Moral Education (ECM) tests.

On the second day of the exam, students will have to compose in German or Spanish for the literary series, in Life and Earth Science (SVT) for the scientific series.

The mathematics, history-geography and SVT tests will take place on day 3.

They are a total of 62752 including 27796 girls and 34956 boys to compose for this exam whose diploma gives access to the class of terminale in Togo.

The exam ends on Saturday, June 03, 2023.

Rachel Doubidji