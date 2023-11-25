Beijing Chaoyang Police: Investigating suspected illegal crimes against the wealth company affiliated to the “Zhongzhi Group”_ Oriental Fortune Network

Beijing Police Crack Down on Illegal Activities of Wealth Company

In a recent announcement made on November 25th, the Ping An Beijing Chaoyang official Weibo reported that the Chaoyang Branch of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau has launched an investigation into suspected illegal activities of a wealth company affiliated with the “Zhongzhi Department.” As a result, Xie Xie and several others have been arrested and criminal coercive measures have been taken against the suspects.

In order to fully investigate the case and recover stolen goods and losses, investors are being urged to register their cases through a number of methods. These include reporting the case online through the “Chaoyang Branch Economic Case Reporting Platform for Public Involvement” WeChat official account, submitting reporting materials by mail to the Economic Crime Investigation Detachment of Chaoyang Branch of Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau, or reporting the crime on the spot at the local economic investigation department or police station.

Authorities have emphasized that all three reporting methods are equally effective and are urging investors to cooperate with the police in investigating and collecting evidence to safeguard their rights through legal channels.

In related reports, Zhongzhi Group has issued an apology letter to investors and related liabilities have been reported to be as high as 460 billion yuan in principal and interest.

The Beijing Chaoyang police have also warned the public to remain vigilant, as fraudulent individuals have been using the name of early payment to commit fraud. They are advised not to scan QR codes from unknown sources or log in to unofficial websites to avoid being deceived.

The article originally appeared on Jiemian News and it is important to note that the publication of this content is solely for the purpose of disseminating information and does not constitute investment advice. Readers are advised to proceed with caution and at their own risk.

Share this: Facebook

X

