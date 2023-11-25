Alexa: how it works and how to configure it

It’s Alexa the assistant vocal intelligent patented by Amazon and arrived in Italy a few years ago. Useful and with a thousand functionality and skills, once installed it will give great satisfaction to make everyday life easier. In this article we will find out what it can be used for and what to do about it installation.

How Alexa works

Since 2018, Alexa has arrived in Italy and has become a member of many families and offices; it is a voice assistant that has several useful features for everyday life

If there are still those who hesitate about his operation, here are some things to know. Physically, Alexa is a box, now a range of Echo devices, compatible with accessories, gadgets and different skills that increase its possibilities of use to satisfy different needs. Prepare recipes, play songs, but also set alarms, reminders and much more…Alexa performs the real role of an assistant with precision. Just ask verbally.

Once you have easily purchased the product, you will need to configure it.

Come configurare Alexa

The Alexa configuration it is very simple and intuitive. Before starting it is necessary to connect the device to the power supply and wait for the operating system to start; later, download the Alexa App from Store (Apple or Android) on a mobile device (cell phone, tablet computer); furthermore, an Amazon account will also be required, so you will need to create one if you don’t already have one, entering your details easily and free of charge.

For the operation of Alexa you need to connect the device to a speaker Echo the other.

Once you have downloaded the app, the steps to follow are as follows:

Open the app Alexaby tapping the icon on the screen. Connect by entering your Amazon account credentials and then press Continue to accept the terms and conditions. Choose More and then Add device. Select the name of the device to configure, for example Amazon Echo (the speaker, with or without a screen), with the help of the Wi-Fi network. Choose the Wi-Fi network you want to connect your Amazon Echo to (and the password, if required). Among the final steps, you can connect Alexa to a speaker or speaker, via Bluetooth or AUX cable. To do this, simply select the name on the screen and check that the data (name and surname) are correct. Authorize access to contacts and your address book, along with sending notifications. Press on Consent

Provide your mobile number, and enter the code received via the verification SMS. This step is also simple and automatic; finally press the Continue button.

At this point the configuration should be completed. To start using and discover the features of Alexa just click the button Avanti.

Rule number one: to use all the functions of the voice assistant it is necessary to begin each type of request by saying the name “Alexa”: the device will listen and process its response, lighting up.

If you want instead install Alexa from computer without the app, the steps are a little different, but equally intuitive: the difference lies in the first part, the initial one, which takes place from the web. It is therefore necessary to have an internet connection and access your Amazon account.

After logging in, select Smart Home from the left menu and then the Find button: the devices present will be identified, therefore also Alexa Echo. Press the button Continues: Your device’s light bar should turn orange at this point. Click Continue again e connect to the Wi-Fi network, selecting it and entering the Password. From this moment on the operations will be the same as for installation by telephone e tabletstarting from the AUX or Bluetooth connection.

It’s time then to discover the possible uses of Alexa and how to increase them with the famous skills.

How to install Alexa skills

From 2018 to today thevoice assistant Amazon continues to develop new capabilities and features. For to install one or more “skills” it will be necessary to use the digital app again. To select Other and then Skills and games in the screen that opens.

The page that opens will provide a list of all the skills offered by Amazon. If you already have in mind what to look for, just select Skills and Games: the icon with a magnifying glass will allow you to find the skill you want to install; Otherwise you can select at the top Things to try: offers a selected list divided by category and popularity. Once you have identified the skill, just click on the name and immediately after Enable for use to proceed with yours installation. Subsequently, it will also be active directly on the device Alexa, configured previously. To use it, simply pronounce the voice commands indicated in the “Start by saying” box of the App.

In case of problems, second thoughts or changes of opinion, the skills can be removed, again from the application. Just go to the ” tabKills him Skill”select the one you want to remove and tap the button Deactivate.

