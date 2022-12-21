Summary:Recently, Beijing has continued to promote the resumption of work and production, and the traffic passenger flow has gradually recovered. The reporter learned from multiple public transport operators and long-distance passenger stations in Beijing on the 20th that Beijing subways and buses continue to increase capacity to meet public travel needs, and passenger lines in and out of Beijing have resumed in an orderly manner.

According to data from the Beijing Rail Transit Command Center, during the morning peak on December 19 (Monday), the passenger flow of Beijing Rail Transit increased significantly. From 7 am to 9 am, the inbound volume increased by 23.7% compared with the same period last week. According to data from the Beijing Subway Corporation, on December 19, the total passenger volume of all lines under its jurisdiction increased by 28.9% compared with the same period last week.

The reporter learned from the Beijing Metro Corporation and the Beijing-Hong Kong Metro Corporation that in view of the current increase in passenger flow and the increase in the full load rate of some rail transit lines and stations in Beijing, the company is continuing to optimize and adjust Line 4-Daxing Line, Line 5, and Line 6. The operation plan of Line 14 and other lines ensures the smooth travel of passengers by increasing the capacity, shortening the operation interval, and making preparations for additional opening of adjacent passengers.

In terms of ground public transportation, the reporter learned from the Beijing Public Transport Group that the company continues to strengthen passenger flow monitoring, and further optimizes and adjusts the capacity arrangement of key lines to shorten the departure interval in response to the rebound in commuter passenger flow. It mainly increases the transport capacity of the relevant lines along Chang’an Avenue and Beijing Third Ring Road, and the lines connecting Beijing urban area and some suburbs. Arrange motor vehicles at the transfer nodes in the suburbs during the evening peak hours to ensure the smooth operation of the line.

Beginning on the 20th, Beijing Sihui Long-distance Bus Station and Liuliqiao Passenger Transport Main Hub officially resumed operations, and passengers entering and leaving Beijing will no longer check nucleic acid and health codes. On the morning of the same day, the reporter saw at Beijing Sihui Long-distance Bus Station that 24 shifts on 10 lines to some cities in 6 provinces including Tianjin, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Anhui, Liaoning, and Henan resumed operation. The passenger station is maintaining close communication with passenger transport companies in other provinces and cities, and gradually resumes passenger transport lines and shuttle buses to and from more areas to meet passenger travel needs. (Reporters Zhang Xiao, Ju Huanzong)

