Source title: Beijing Puhui Health Insurance presents new crown protection to all insureds of “Beijing Puhui Health Insurance” in 2023, and patients diagnosed with severe or critical illnesses can receive a one-time compensation of 20,000 yuan

On December 14, citizens in the Guang’an Gymnasium in Xicheng District visited a simple fever clinic.Photography of this edition/Beijing News reporter Wang Jianing On December 14, at the Guang’an Gymnasium in Xicheng District, the staff sorted out the medicines prepared for the citizens. On December 14, citizens took medicine at Guang’an Gymnasium in Xicheng District. Scan the QR code to follow the official account of “Beijing Puhui Health Insurance” for details On December 14, a reporter from the Beijing News learned from the Beijing Medical Insurance Bureau that the Beijing Municipal Medical Security Bureau, the Beijing Supervision Bureau of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and the Beijing Puhui Health Insurance Project Team jointly decided to provide the 2023 “Beijing Puhui Health “Guarantee” insured person presents the new crown virus protection responsibility. The recipients of the gift are all insureds of the “Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance” in 2023, and there is no need for the insured to pay additional premiums, and a one-time payment of 20,000 yuan will be paid to the insured who is diagnosed with severe or critical cases of the new crown virus. The coverage period of the new crown virus gift insurance is from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023. According to the insurance plan, within the insurance period, it is diagnosed as a new coronavirus infectious disease by a public hospital of the second level (including) or above in the territory of the People’s Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) or a designated hospital designated by the Health Commission for the diagnosis and treatment of statutory infectious diseases For severe or critical cases (diagnosis criteria will be dynamically adjusted in real time according to the guidelines of the National Health and Medical Commission), the insurer will pay a one-time insurance premium of 20,000 yuan, and the insurance liability for the insured will be terminated. According to the expanded insurance liability, the diagnosis criteria for severe and critical new coronavirus infectious diseases are based on the legal infectious diseases designated by public hospitals of the second level (including) or above in the territory of the People’s Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan regions) or the health committee The diagnosis certificate, medical records, and discharge summary issued by the designated hospital for diagnosis and treatment shall prevail. And refer to the relevant definition standards in the “Diagnosis and Treatment Plan for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Trial Version 9)” issued by the General Office of the National Health Commission and the Office of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine. If there is any update, the latest version shall prevail. For severe COVID-19 infectious diseases, adults must meet any of the following: (1) shortness of breath, RR ≥ 30 times/min; (2) oxygen saturation ≤ 93% when inhaling air in a resting state; (3) Arterial blood oxygen partial pressure (PaO2)/inhaled oxygen concentration (FiO2) ≤ 300mmHg (1mmHg=0.133kPa); high altitude (over 1000 meters above sea level) areas should correct PaO2/FiO2 according to the following formula: PaO2/FiO2×[760/大气压(mmHg)]. (4) The clinical symptoms are progressively aggravated, and lung imaging shows that the lesions have progressed by >50% within 24-48 hours. Children must meet any of the following: (1) persistent high fever for more than 3 days; (2) shortness of breath (<2 months old, RR≥60 times/min; 2-12 months old, RR≥50 times/min; 1- 5 years old, RR ≥ 40 times/min; > 5 years old, RR ≥ 30 times/min), except for the influence of fever and crying; (3) In the resting state, the oxygen saturation ≤ 93% when inhaling air; ( 4) Assisted breathing (nasal flaring, three concave signs); (5) drowsiness and convulsions; (6) refusal to eat or feeding difficulties, and signs of dehydration. Regarding the critically ill COVID-19 infectious disease, one of the following conditions must be met: (1) Respiratory failure occurs and mechanical ventilation is required; (2) Shock occurs; (3) Combining with other organ failure requires ICU monitoring and treatment. See also Aircraft chaos, reimbursements of over 2 billion at stake: 100 thousand Italians at stake In 2023, “Beijing Puhui Health Insurance” actively adapts to the status quo of Beijing’s medical insurance, medical level and people’s security needs, adheres to the positioning of inclusive and supplementary medical insurance, and reduces the high medical expenses of citizens. The insurance is not limited to occupations, ages, No limitation on medical history, insurable and compensable for sickness, benefiting the general public. Citizens can follow the official WeChat account of “Beijing Puhui Health Insurance” for more details, or search “Beijing Puhui Health Insurance” on Alipay for details. The enrollment period will end on December 31, 2022, and the insurance period will be from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023. ●Convenience Simple fever clinic opened in Guang’an Gymnasium in Xicheng District Xuanwu Hospital and other hospitals took the lead in stationing there; receiving patients from 10:00 to 22:00 every day, with temporary pharmacies and drug stores Beijing News (Reporter Dai Xuan) In order to further deal with infectious diseases such as seasonal influenza and new coronavirus infection, facilitate fever patients to seek medical treatment, and relieve the pressure of fever clinics in various medical institutions, the simple fever clinic in Guang’an Gymnasium, Xicheng District, Beijing will open on December 14. officially launched. Enter from the east gate of Guang’an Gymnasium. After the on-site temperature measurement, the patients can register and see a doctor with their medical insurance card according to the designated route. A total of 4 consultation tables are set up in the venue. According to the guidance of the on-site staff, patients and accompanying personnel flow in one direction from the waiting area, reception area, payment area, and medicine collection area. The simple fever clinic has a temporary pharmacy and drug store, equipped with antipyretic and analgesic drugs, and sufficient supplies. According to Li Jia, the person in charge of the simple fever clinic of Guang’an Gymnasium in Xicheng District and the vice president of Xuanwu Hospital, according to the classification and classification of medical treatment work requirements for the new crown virus epidemic in Beijing, the Xicheng District The launch of the construction of simple fever clinics will enable common fever patients to receive effective triage, diagnosis and treatment, relieve the pressure on fever clinics in large hospitals, and provide more convenience for the masses to seek medical treatment. The Simple Fever Clinic of Guang’an Gymnasium accepts patients every day from 10:00 to 22:00, and mainly serves common upper respiratory tract infection fever patients aged 16-65, without underlying diseases, non-emergency, and without invasive treatment. Simple fever clinics use the medical insurance system for settlement. The receiving doctor guides medication according to the condition of the fever patient and the “Simple Fever Clinic Drug Catalog”. Patients follow the prescribed prescriptions, pay for the medicines at the medicine pick-up area, and leave along the signs. On the day of the clinic opening, Xuanwu Hospital, Peking University People’s Hospital, Guangwai Hospital, and Fuxing Hospital took the lead in stationing in the area. Hospitals in Xicheng District will form a medical team and send professional doctors to attend the consultation. Mr. Li, who lives in Niujie Street, got the news from the community group and became one of the first patients to see the doctor. It took less than 20 minutes from queuing up, seeing the doctor to picking up the medicine, which avoided long queues at the fever clinics of large hospitals. . Li Jia said that at present, the number of people infected with the new crown in Beijing is in a period of rapid growth, and the vast majority are asymptomatic infections and mild cases. For mild and asymptomatic infected persons, they can take care of themselves at home, or go to community health service centers, simple fever clinics and other medical institutions with less traffic for consultation. The weather is cold in winter, and the simple fever clinic can reduce the waiting time of patients outside. See also Judian Town: Harvest of Morels

On December 14, citizens in the Guang’an Gymnasium in Xicheng District visited a simple fever clinic.Photography of this edition/Beijing News reporter Wang Jianing

On December 14, at the Guang’an Gymnasium in Xicheng District, the staff sorted out the medicines prepared for the citizens.

On December 14, citizens took medicine at Guang’an Gymnasium in Xicheng District.

Scan the QR code to follow the official account of “Beijing Puhui Health Insurance” for details

On December 14, a reporter from the Beijing News learned from the Beijing Medical Insurance Bureau that the Beijing Municipal Medical Security Bureau, the Beijing Supervision Bureau of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, and the Beijing Puhui Health Insurance Project Team jointly decided to provide the 2023 “Beijing Puhui Health “Guarantee” insured person presents the new crown virus protection responsibility.

The recipients of the gift are all insureds of the “Beijing Pratt & Whitney Health Insurance” in 2023, and there is no need for the insured to pay additional premiums, and a one-time payment of 20,000 yuan will be paid to the insured who is diagnosed with severe or critical cases of the new crown virus. The coverage period of the new crown virus gift insurance is from January 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023.

According to the insurance plan, within the insurance period, it is diagnosed as a new coronavirus infectious disease by a public hospital of the second level (including) or above in the territory of the People’s Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan) or a designated hospital designated by the Health Commission for the diagnosis and treatment of statutory infectious diseases For severe or critical cases (diagnosis criteria will be dynamically adjusted in real time according to the guidelines of the National Health and Medical Commission), the insurer will pay a one-time insurance premium of 20,000 yuan, and the insurance liability for the insured will be terminated.

According to the expanded insurance liability, the diagnosis criteria for severe and critical new coronavirus infectious diseases are based on the legal infectious diseases designated by public hospitals of the second level (including) or above in the territory of the People’s Republic of China (excluding Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan regions) or the health committee The diagnosis certificate, medical records, and discharge summary issued by the designated hospital for diagnosis and treatment shall prevail. And refer to the relevant definition standards in the “Diagnosis and Treatment Plan for Novel Coronavirus Pneumonia (Trial Version 9)” issued by the General Office of the National Health Commission and the Office of the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine. If there is any update, the latest version shall prevail.

For severe COVID-19 infectious diseases, adults must meet any of the following: (1) shortness of breath, RR ≥ 30 times/min; (2) oxygen saturation ≤ 93% when inhaling air in a resting state; (3) Arterial blood oxygen partial pressure (PaO2)/inhaled oxygen concentration (FiO2) ≤ 300mmHg (1mmHg=0.133kPa); high altitude (over 1000 meters above sea level) areas should correct PaO2/FiO2 according to the following formula: PaO2/FiO2×[760/大气压(mmHg)]. (4) The clinical symptoms are progressively aggravated, and lung imaging shows that the lesions have progressed by >50% within 24-48 hours.

Children must meet any of the following: (1) persistent high fever for more than 3 days; (2) shortness of breath (<2 months old, RR≥60 times/min; 2-12 months old, RR≥50 times/min; 1- 5 years old, RR ≥ 40 times/min; > 5 years old, RR ≥ 30 times/min), except for the influence of fever and crying; (3) In the resting state, the oxygen saturation ≤ 93% when inhaling air; ( 4) Assisted breathing (nasal flaring, three concave signs); (5) drowsiness and convulsions; (6) refusal to eat or feeding difficulties, and signs of dehydration.

Regarding the critically ill COVID-19 infectious disease, one of the following conditions must be met: (1) Respiratory failure occurs and mechanical ventilation is required; (2) Shock occurs; (3) Combining with other organ failure requires ICU monitoring and treatment.

In 2023, “Beijing Puhui Health Insurance” actively adapts to the status quo of Beijing’s medical insurance, medical level and people’s security needs, adheres to the positioning of inclusive and supplementary medical insurance, and reduces the high medical expenses of citizens. The insurance is not limited to occupations, ages, No limitation on medical history, insurable and compensable for sickness, benefiting the general public.

Citizens can follow the official WeChat account of “Beijing Puhui Health Insurance” for more details, or search “Beijing Puhui Health Insurance” on Alipay for details. The enrollment period will end on December 31, 2022, and the insurance period will be from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023.

●Convenience

Simple fever clinic opened in Guang’an Gymnasium in Xicheng District

Xuanwu Hospital and other hospitals took the lead in stationing there; receiving patients from 10:00 to 22:00 every day, with temporary pharmacies and drug stores

Beijing News (Reporter Dai Xuan) In order to further deal with infectious diseases such as seasonal influenza and new coronavirus infection, facilitate fever patients to seek medical treatment, and relieve the pressure of fever clinics in various medical institutions, the simple fever clinic in Guang’an Gymnasium, Xicheng District, Beijing will open on December 14. officially launched.

Enter from the east gate of Guang’an Gymnasium. After the on-site temperature measurement, the patients can register and see a doctor with their medical insurance card according to the designated route. A total of 4 consultation tables are set up in the venue. According to the guidance of the on-site staff, patients and accompanying personnel flow in one direction from the waiting area, reception area, payment area, and medicine collection area. The simple fever clinic has a temporary pharmacy and drug store, equipped with antipyretic and analgesic drugs, and sufficient supplies.

According to Li Jia, the person in charge of the simple fever clinic of Guang’an Gymnasium in Xicheng District and the vice president of Xuanwu Hospital, according to the classification and classification of medical treatment work requirements for the new crown virus epidemic in Beijing, the Xicheng District The launch of the construction of simple fever clinics will enable common fever patients to receive effective triage, diagnosis and treatment, relieve the pressure on fever clinics in large hospitals, and provide more convenience for the masses to seek medical treatment.

The Simple Fever Clinic of Guang’an Gymnasium accepts patients every day from 10:00 to 22:00, and mainly serves common upper respiratory tract infection fever patients aged 16-65, without underlying diseases, non-emergency, and without invasive treatment. Simple fever clinics use the medical insurance system for settlement. The receiving doctor guides medication according to the condition of the fever patient and the “Simple Fever Clinic Drug Catalog”. Patients follow the prescribed prescriptions, pay for the medicines at the medicine pick-up area, and leave along the signs. On the day of the clinic opening, Xuanwu Hospital, Peking University People’s Hospital, Guangwai Hospital, and Fuxing Hospital took the lead in stationing in the area. Hospitals in Xicheng District will form a medical team and send professional doctors to attend the consultation.

Mr. Li, who lives in Niujie Street, got the news from the community group and became one of the first patients to see the doctor. It took less than 20 minutes from queuing up, seeing the doctor to picking up the medicine, which avoided long queues at the fever clinics of large hospitals. .

Li Jia said that at present, the number of people infected with the new crown in Beijing is in a period of rapid growth, and the vast majority are asymptomatic infections and mild cases. For mild and asymptomatic infected persons, they can take care of themselves at home, or go to community health service centers, simple fever clinics and other medical institutions with less traffic for consultation. The weather is cold in winter, and the simple fever clinic can reduce the waiting time of patients outside.