Announcement on Public Solicitation and Abolition of the "Regulations on the Management of the Development and Management of the Four Wastes in Rural Areas in Jinan City"

In accordance with the relevant requirements of the “2023 Local Legislative Work Plan of the Standing Committee of the Jinan Municipal People’s Congress” and the relevant requirements of the legislative process, the abolition of the “Jinan City Rural Four Waste Resources Development Management Regulations” drafted and submitted for review by the Jinan Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and its instructions are hereby issued to the public Open for comments. The deadline for comments is March 30, 2023.

Comments and suggestions can be made in the following ways:

1. Log in to the website of the Jinan Municipal Government (URL http://www.jinan.gov.cn), and submit comments through the column “Interaction-Investigation Solicitation” at the top of the website homepage; or log in to the website of the Jinan Municipal Bureau of Justice (URL http://jnssfj .jinan.gov.cn/), submit opinions through the column “Government Rule of Law—Legislative Opinion Survey” on the homepage of the website;

2. Send comments to [email protected] by email, and please mark the subject of the email as “opinions on abolishing the regulations on the development and management of rural four barren resources”;

3. Send the comments by letter to Room 1134, Area A, Longao Building, Jinan City, postal code 250099.

Attachments: 1. Regulations on the Development and Management of the Four Waste Resources in Rural Areas of Jinan City

2. Regarding the abolition of the “Jinan City Rural Four Waste Resources Development Management Articles”Example” description

Jinan Municipal Bureau of Justice

February 28, 2023

