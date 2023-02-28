The coffin leaves the church with the theme song of the Costanzo-Show

Applause and the acronym. So Maurizio Costanzo’s coffin came out of the church. The theme song of the ‘Maurizio Costanzo Show’ is broadcast in the air, If I Think Of You, written by Franco Bracardi and Gianni Boncompagni. The last trip

it is in the Verano cemetery where Costanzo will be buried.