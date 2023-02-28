news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VICENZA, FEBRUARY 27 – The hopes of life for the 17-year-old young man from Tezze sul Brenta (Vicenza) are hanging by a thread, suffering from meningococcal meningitis and hospitalized since Saturday evening in the intensive care unit of the Bassano hospital .



This morning the schoolmates went to the hospital to be close to the boy who until a few days ago was sitting with them on the benches of the scientific high school from Ponte di Bassano del Grappa. The doctors are doing everything to prevent the collapse of the young patient’s condition.



Ulss 7 Pedemontana has started tracing all the contacts the boy had in the last 10 days, including his teammates with whom he trained and the opponents he met in a match played in recent days. There are 265 people currently on prophylaxis: 75 those intercepted in recent days, 190 in the last few hours. But now they are looking for other possible contacts of the student who had also taken part in some parties held in the towns of Tezze and Marostica. (HANDLE).

