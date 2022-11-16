Source title: Chaoyang District, Beijing optimizes and adjusts nucleic acid testing services. A total of 1,940 points and 2,999 channels have been opened today

On the afternoon of November 16, the 415th press conference on the prevention and control of the new crown pneumonia epidemic in Beijing was held. Beijing Youth Daily reporter learned that Yang Beibei, the deputy head of Chaoyang District, informed that from 0:00 to 24:00 on November 15, there were 102 new local confirmed cases and 92 asymptomatic infections in Chaoyang District, 21 social screening personnel, 173 Quarantine observers. Of these, 69 were notified yesterday. From 0:00 to 15:00 on November 16, Chaoyang District had 94 new cases of new coronary pneumonia virus infection, including 21 social screening personnel and 73 isolation observation personnel, all of whom have been transferred to designated hospitals for treatment. Chaoyang District adheres to the “eight fast” principle and continues to speed up the handling of the epidemic. In view of the new characteristics of the virus, adhere to the “eight quick” principles of fast placement, fast separation, fast flow adjustment, fast transshipment, fast isolation, fast control, fast service, and fast response, strengthen coordination and linkage, study and judge the development trend of the epidemic, and dynamically optimize and adjust the prevention and control measures. control measures. Focus on social screening of cases, focus on key risk areas, and focus on the “amplifier” places of the epidemic, scroll through the investigation and control of hidden risks, cut off the chain of virus transmission as soon as possible, and strictly prevent risk spillovers. Scientifically and accurately divide high-risk areas, and the specific areas will be announced through Beijing Chaoyang official platform and media. Chaoyang District will continue to do a solid job in guaranteeing the daily life of residents in risky areas and medical treatment and drug purchase services. At the same time, research and judgment adjusted the risk areas, and continued to lift 27 high-risk areas. See also Covid-19, the situation in the Aosta Valley at 23 March Chaoyang District continues to dynamically optimize nucleic acid testing services and strengthen social prevention and control. Continue to increase nucleic acid detection points and channels, and optimize the layout of detection points. Today, a total of 1,940 points and 2,999 channels have been opened, which is an increase of 86 points and 86 channels from yesterday. The increased points and channels are mainly concentrated in commercial buildings. Surroundings and surroundings of large residential communities. In terms of sampling time, the natural closed points will continue to be implemented. The points inside the community will open at 6:30, and the points outside the community will open at 7:00, which is convenient for residents and friends to test.

