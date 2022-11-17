Beijing’s economy continues to recover and investment in high-tech industries remains active

News from CNR.com, Beijing, November 17 (trainee reporter Pang Ting) Faced with multiple challenges such as complex and severe external environment and new outbreaks of domestic epidemics, Beijing continued to promote a package of policies and measures for stabilizing the economy and the implementation of subsequent policies, and the overall economy continued to recover . On November 16, the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics and the Beijing Investigation Team of the National Bureau of Statistics released data showing that from January to October this year, the city’s industrial added value above designated size was calculated at comparable prices, a year-on-year decrease of 17%, a decrease of 0.5% compared with the first three quarters. percentage points, if the new coronavirus vaccine production factor is excluded, it will increase by 3.8% year-on-year.

According to statistics, from January to October this year, among the key industries in Beijing, the production and supply of electricity and heat power increased by 8.1%, the manufacturing of computers, communications and other electronic equipment increased by 7.2%, the automobile manufacturing industry decreased by 3.2%, and the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry decreased. 58.1%. The production of some products maintained rapid growth, and the output of new energy vehicles and wind turbines increased by 1.8 times and 67.4% respectively. In October, the added value of the city’s industrial enterprises above designated size fell by 12.4% year-on-year, but the rate of decline narrowed by 8.6 percentage points compared with September.

According to the data released by the statistics department, from January to October this year, the city’s fixed asset investment (excluding farmers) increased by 5% year-on-year. In terms of sectors, infrastructure investment increased by 6%, manufacturing investment increased by 26.1%, and real estate development investment increased by 2.2%. In terms of industries, the investment in the primary industry increased by 17.2%, the investment in the secondary industry increased by 30.4%, and the investment in the tertiary industry increased by 2.4%. It is noteworthy that investment in high-tech industries remained active, with investment in high-tech manufacturing growing by 39.2% driven by integrated circuits and other projects, and investment in high-tech services growing by 54.3% driven by information transmission, software and information technology services. Among the investment in the social field, the investment in education increased by 41.9%, and the investment in health and social work increased by 31.7%.

The price level remained stable. From January to October this year, consumer prices in Beijing rose by 1.8% year-on-year. Among them, food prices rose by 3.9 percent, non-food prices rose by 1.5 percent, consumer goods prices rose by 2.9 percent, and service prices rose by 0.7 percent. In October, the CPI rose by 1.3% year-on-year, a drop of 0.8 percentage points from the previous month.