2,500 mangrove seedlings are planted in Nuquí

Within the framework of the commemoration of the International Day for the Defense of the Mangrove Swamp and the project for the Rehabilitation of Mangrove Ecosystems in the Regional District of Integrated Management Golfo de Tribugá – Cabo Corrientes, Codechocó in coordination with the Ecotourism Educational Institution Litoral Pacífico de Nuquí, carried out planting of 2,500 mangrove seedlings in the municipality.

The conference was held at the point known as Miramar where Codechocó shared the implementation of the project and the importance of restoring mangrove areas affected by anthropic activities.

The activity had the participation of Sandra Patricia Vilardy Quiroga, Vice Minister of Environmental Policies and Standardization and President of the Board of Directors of the entity, who reiterated that this activity is an opportunity to work with young people in the recovery of mangroves, which are of great importance for the supply of human well-being, control of coastal erosion, rise in sea level, among others.

The director of Codechocó assured that the municipality of Nuquí has ​​3,002 hectares of mangroves, but unfortunately more than 59% is affected by extraction activities; Therefore, the entity prioritized this area for the rehabilitation of mangrove ecosystems, since these are the cradle of a large number of species, provide society with ecosystem services and are of great importance to combat climate change.

This is the first day of planting implemented through the project, and during the second half of the year more activities will be carried out for the recovery of a total of 480 hectares of mangroves in the Regional District of Integrated Management Golfo de Tribugá – Cabo Corrientes , in addition to training community members in ecological restoration and producing plant material.