Why Mg cars are more and more sold and reliability, real quality based on several criteria

Il British brand MG has specialized in the production of a wide range of energy-efficient vehicles, with a strong focus on electric driving, with the aim of promoting a sustainable lifestyle among its European customers, including the Italian ones.

The most successful model is the MG ZS EV electric car, which has sold 15,000 units, followed by the MG EHS, which was introduced to the European market in early 2021.

The brand has been awarded a promising start for its latest electric crossover model, the MG Marvel R, with which it is expected to reach new sales milestones during 2023. The acronym MG derives from Morris Garages and indicates the Morris Motor Company brand dealership in Oxford, which gained a reputation in the sports car industry in the 1920s using chassis manufactured by Morris. So let’s see:

MG is a British car brand with a specialization in the production of compact sports cars. Founded in 1924, the company has gone through several acquisitions, most recently in 2007 when it was bought by China‘s leading automotive group, SAIC. Thanks to the reorganization carried out by SAIC, the MG brand was relaunched in China, the United Kingdom and other European countries.

The production of MG cars is concentrated in two main offices: in the United Kingdom for the European market and in China for the Chinese market so as to control costs and offer a list price on average lower than what the market offers. The design of MG cars is developed in collaboration between the company’s advanced design studios in Shanghai and the London design studio.

MG 4 is a five-door compact car of British origin but assembled in China, using a platform specifically designed for electric vehicles, with batteries integrated into the chassis and a rear-mounted motor that powers the rear wheels. This solution recalls the MEB platform used by Volkswagen for models such as ID.3 e Cupra Born. The standard technological equipment is complete and includes numerous driver assistance systems.

Most vehicle functions can be controlled via a highly responsive central touchscreen, although usability may sometimes be less intuitive. The quality of the interior finishes varies but is overall satisfactory. The set-up is geared towards comfort and absorption of road irregularities is good. The base price of the MG 4 is 30,000 euros.

MG ZS is a front-wheel drive compact crossover made in China, characterized by classic lines with a touch of aggressiveness. Wheel sizes, available in 16- or 17-inch versions, may seem disproportionate to the vehicle’s height.

The cabin is roomy and offers a large trunk. Interior styling is streamlined and includes a dashboard with analog instrumentation, up to a 10.1-inch central touch screen with navigation capabilities, and a dual-zone automatic climate control system with traditional controls and round-and-square-looking vents. The quality of the finishes is discreet. MG ZS it is available with both petrol and electric engines, with a base price of 17,000 euros.

The MG Italia distribution network includes 40 dealerships and 70 outlets, with the goal of reaching 100 outlets to support the ZS, Marvel, EHS and G5 models. The MG vehicle range offers a wide choice of powertrains, from traditional to plug-in hybrids to fully electric vehicles, to promote local zero-emission mobility. A hallmark of the MG models is the standard warranty of 7 years or 150,000 kilometers, which covers the entire vehicle, including electric powertrain and battery. MG stands out for its high comfort and longer range compared to competing models.

For example, MG EHS Plug-in Hybrid is considered an ideal solution for daily zero-emission driving by those who have purchased it, while the new MG Marvel R Electric flagship is characterized by its elegant design, quality and refinement. MG’s sustainable model range also includes MG5 Electric, the world‘s first electric station wagon. Thanks to these innovations, MG offers efficient and environmentally friendly vehicles.

Analyzing the problems and defects of MG carsyou may notice an excessive presence of touch controls that can be distracting while driving, including climate control, driving modes and other features.

Some cheap details like the navigator and voice commands exclusively in English, the absence of ceiling handles and ceiling air vents and lights in the rear area of ​​the passenger compartment, and the use of cheap plastics can be unconvincing. Sophisticated driver assistance systems require more precise calibration, especially with regard to brakes that do not modulate at low speed.

