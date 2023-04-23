“Until 2020 I believed my sister Ylenia was alive”

“Until 2020

I thought she was alive, around the world“. Guest together with his mother Romina Power,

It was Carrisi talk about pain disappearance of his sister Yleniawhich took place in 1994. “I always thought he was having an incredible journey and it was

became a shaman“.

To change his mind, the

return to New Orleans: “Once there,

I retraced his steps and talked to people who were involved at the time.”

Despite this, the hope of seeing her again still remains, especially for the

close relationship that the two had. “Ylenia

it was my compass. She was the only one who understood what I had been through”, says Carrisi. “She had a beauty, a culture,

a will to live incredible“.

