Participation is the antidote to scarecrows

Tomás Guanipa, political vice president of justice first He stated that the national government has been applying a series of mechanisms and strategies that what they seek is for the citizen to feel discouraged from voting not only in the primaries, but also for the presidential elections, for which reason he invited not to leave the electoral route.

Guanipa, who is also a representative of the opposition at the dialogue table, was the guest on La Verdad Radio TV, which is broadcast through Sonora 99.3 FM y Monagas Visioncon Velandia Starexpressed his respect and support for the entire team of people who assumed the National Primary Commission and his support for the vice president, María Carolina Uzcátegui, who resigned a couple of days ago, however, he made it clear that this action is a warning of that this process must have corrections.

On the other hand, he indicated that the disqualification of the candidate with the yellow awning, Henrique Capriles, is what all of Venezuela suffers, as a young man cannot find a job and his only vision of the future is to leave the country, from a housewife to the that it is not enough to cover the family’s food basket, that is to say that all the progress of the Venezuelan has been disabled by the government.

In this sense, he emphasized that the massive vote is the one that can break with everything, and that is why Capriles is the candidate that guarantees that break with what Venezuela lives, for which he added that there is always a plan B and that the citizen must have the confidence that their vote for change will not be disappointed, will never leave them without a choice.

In the same way, he specified that in the primaries two visions are being confronted, one the one that occurred in Barinas and the other from someone who criticized this position but has great popularity.

“What happened in Barinas shows that the vote is a mechanism for change in the face of the government’s arbitrariness, many times people vote for someone well appointed, but the reality is that there must be a commitment to change, there are 14 candidates who are a sign of the plurality. In order to achieve unity, there must be commitment, “he said.

When asked about the position of the AD parties of Bernabé Gutiérrez and the Solutions for Venezuela party of Claudio Fermín, Guanipa stressed that he hopes there will be an understanding of both parties, since the objective is to help Venezuela get out of this government and not on the contrary, that is to say, to lean towards supporting it with divisionism.

“In the primaries the parties must transcend, if they are real opponents they must join, if not, they must respond because being deputies they have never voted against the atrocities that the ruling party has approved, one should not play divisiveness when the objective is the well-being of the Venezuelan people,” he said.

dialogue table

Guanipa explained that the work at the dialogue table is silent in the face of so much repression, violence, and reaching an agreement is achieving a truly democratic country.

“A 12-hour meeting was held to discuss what free elections should have, the only possibility of achieving a free election is by reaching agreements,” he said.

When returning to the issue of the primaries, Guanipa pointed out that the opposition is polarized, Capriles is one of the Venezuelans who has traveled the country the most and the other side that shows another vision of popularity, there are two leaders, but the call is to the people not to give up the vote and to decide through it.

In his opinion, the polls indicate that the primaries will depend on the effort that each candidate makes, the most important thing being that Capriles is part of this competition and that on election day he wins with large numbers.

Tour in the municipalities

During his visit to the state, Guanipa indicated that they will review the goals and the mobilization of votes, holding work meetings where they will evaluate each municipality and the motivation to defend the space for struggle.

“Going to the electoral process is not only convenient for us, it is for an entire country, it is not something for personal well-being, it is for the millions of Venezuelans who are abroad wanting to return. We will do a house by house in the state, tomorrow we will go to Anzoátegui », she pointed out.

Formation of the new CNE

From their point of view, the fact that they are changing the CNE authorities is a sign of wanting to truncate everything that is done, but any red rag they put should be ignored because if audits are done there is no worthwhile electronic fraud, There should be no disappointment, because it is what they are looking for with this and other strategies that they put.

«That Cilia Flores is in the commission to nominate the CNE authorities, it should not be, because being there because she is the wife of the one who aspires to be a presidential candidate again, is like a scarecrow, the table witnesses must be there until In the end, until the audit, you have to be on your toes, they will do a thousand and one things to make you think that nothing will be achieved with the vote, you have to be optimistic and not look to the sides,” he emphasized.

Finally, he stressed that participation is the antidote to scaring the voters and that the opposition will be stronger as long as it is united, without divisions.

Tomás Guanipa, Political Vice President of Primero Justicia.

Also read:

Dr. Juan Carlos Gómez: There are 600 cases waiting for ophthalmological operations

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

